Letter: Dems' agenda is hurting pocketbooks

The Democratic Party has for a long time adapted the “end justifies the means” mentality which is never before met the approval of rational human beings. I believe it is still not acceptable behavior to rational human beings but as it has become a successful tactic and now wins votes. I guess we would have to assume it is an irrational voting majority making it popular.

Now the Republican Party is not quite as aggressive in these methods, only because they seem not smart enough to come up with the really good deceptions, propaganda, and lies the other party comes up with.

Then came Trump, an outsider business man that “gets things done.” He was able to do some impressive business for the USA by bullying others into falling in step with his beliefs. Problem with that is that without challenge from anyone we have a tendency to eventually believe that our every thought becomes fact and so by default we are never wrong. I believe Trump has been this way for some time, even before the presidency. He appears to throw everyone he disagrees with (including his own family) under the bus and makes sure that they stay there at all cost.

As a voting public we need to remember how it feels to win. If you win you have to credit the method that got you there. Meaning that there will be no end to the means. If a winning strategy works on your enemies, it will also work on your friends. We are now being treated with a Democratic agenda and it is affecting everyone’s pocketbook negatively.

Should Trump succeed in bullying the Republican Party into compliance and achieve a second win, he will never consider our opinion again. I believe that is how dictators are formed.

Jim Braun, Belfield

