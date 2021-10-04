Letter: Democrats' spending bill is irresponsible plan

We do not want our Congressional representatives to support any of this socialist spending 1.5 trillion, 3.5 trillion. This is irresponsible and way out of the realm of realistic. We are talking trillions, not hundreds of dollars. It does not even come close to reasonable. By the way; why is everything Biden's bill, Biden's proposal, Biden's tax hike, etc. Didn't the United States of America get founded because another king wanted to run everything by himself and control the people. Aren't we the people supposed to be represented by Congress. This is the type of government our founders warned us about and why the 2nd Amendment was written to protect us from such a government.