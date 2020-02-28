Letter: Democrats should stop bullying

Bullying! Schools teach about it and there are programs regarding how to stop or counteract it. Somebody should tell the Democrats about them. They are calling Republicans names, tell lies without consequences, professors promote liberalism and lead protests that cause damage but few are arrested. They should be embarrassed for what their party has become. It seems they have been following a Communist theme since about 2008.

Now they have to choose who to vote for president. Bloomberg (78) has already spent over $460 million buying votes, banned soft drinks over 16 ounces in NYC, said he could teach anyone to be a farmer. Sanders (78) is a declared socialist, honeymooned in U.S.S.R, never had a job until he was elected senator in 2006 and had a heart attack. Biden (78) has numerous health problems, forgets where he is and ridicules voters. Warren (70) seems to have only one black jumpsuit with many jackets, called herself part Indian and changes accents where she campaigns. Klobuchar (60) co-sponsored the Socialist Green New Deal. Buttigieg (38) has a husband and is anti-Christian. All of them seem to believe in abortion at all stages, Medicare for all, free college, one-payer healthcare, same-sex marriage, taxes up to 70%, climate change, strict gun control, no borders, against military, support China, know very little about trade or negotiations and hate Trump.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}