Letter: Democrats should earn public support

Your column in the Tribune March 20 prompts some thoughts from this corner. The fact that our state offices are held 100% by folks leaning Republican could be because of policies. I can't help think immediately about two states that are very blue with unlawful troubling activities all summer and which somewhat continues at this writing.
Our neighbor Minnesota has a Democrat governor and a Democrat mayor and terrorists, not protesters, caused millions of dollars of damage in what was one of their shining cities. It has left many business investments in shambles and created an increase in crime since police personnel were required to stand down. When police departments are not supported the people who have the greatest need, poorest neighborhoods, suffer the greatest consequences.
Portland, Oregon had the same thing happening and has had instances recently as has Minneapolis, led by a Democrat governor and Democrat mayor. These, so called leaders, had options to call for support but chose not to do so and allowed their citizens to suffer the consequences. Other U.S. cities have experienced similar circumstances. I can't understand why the thugs are not arrested and are required to serve jail terms and kept off the streets.
I watched the Democrat National Convention and I did not hear anyone address those issues. I know that Republicans are not perfect and can be criticized which you have done, but I find it very disappointing that we here in the greatest country, Democrats by saying nothing and doing nothing against such lawlessness, would merit more Democrat participation.
We have adopted the terms Red and Blue labels. So I close by stating that: When Blue serves the wants and needs of people supported by such leadership, they will be elected. The people of North Dakota do not see benefits of such Blue leadership as demonstrated by some of the examples I have given.
C. B. Aichele, Bismarck