Letter: Democrats should earn public support

Your column in the Tribune March 20 prompts some thoughts from this corner. The fact that our state offices are held 100% by folks leaning Republican could be because of policies. I can't help think immediately about two states that are very blue with unlawful troubling activities all summer and which somewhat continues at this writing.

Our neighbor Minnesota has a Democrat governor and a Democrat mayor and terrorists, not protesters, caused millions of dollars of damage in what was one of their shining cities. It has left many business investments in shambles and created an increase in crime since police personnel were required to stand down. When police departments are not supported the people who have the greatest need, poorest neighborhoods, suffer the greatest consequences.

Portland, Oregon had the same thing happening and has had instances recently as has Minneapolis, led by a Democrat governor and Democrat mayor. These, so called leaders, had options to call for support but chose not to do so and allowed their citizens to suffer the consequences. Other U.S. cities have experienced similar circumstances. I can't understand why the thugs are not arrested and are required to serve jail terms and kept off the streets.