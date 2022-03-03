Letter: Democrats part of state's development

Regarding the letter to the editor, "Rural America will survive without Democrats," it’s worth reminding the author of his home state's political history. The NPL-Dem alliance fought against the big business interests after WWI, when the Republicans did nothing against the predatory lending practices of their campaign contributors. Had it not been for the Democrats, when the Republican Party sold rural America down the river during the great depression, many of our ancestors wouldn't have survived that period in ND without government assistance (most of the state was on the federal dole, except for some of the Red River counties during that period, look it up). If the writer can illuminate us on what rural programs the Republicans have fostered that weren't rooted in prior Democratic policies (rural electric, rural telephone, not to mention ag exemptions and ag subsidies) that would be great. As a Blue Dog Democrat, I agree with the author that the Democrats offering bobbles and beads (my phrasing) is not going to change the plight or attract rural America. The Democratic party needs to understand the one size does not fit all and being "left" doesn't make one right. Nor does one party with overriding control of state politics guarantee a healthy democracy.