Letter: Democrats have not delivered on promises

“I don’t know, we could have the summer of love.” This was mayor Jenny Durkin’s response to Chris Cuomo’s question, “How long do you think Seattle and those few blocks [will] look like this?” He questioned how the city would cope with a six-block zone in Seattle where “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest”, aka CHOP, was established by anarchists. This Deep Blue city in this Blue State is run by Democrats, just like Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Houston, New York, Philadelphia, and many others, including Minneapolis, a city where Democrats have ruled for years. There has only been one Republican mayor of Minneapolis since 1945 (K.P. Peterson 1957-1961). Most of these cities are in states with Democrat Governors, Lt. Governors, Attorneys General and Secretaries of State. Democrats serve as Mayor and Chief of Police and hold the majority on the city council with many of these positions held by African Americans. Why haven’t these Democrats fixed the problems for their minority population when they’ve been promising for decades to do so? After all, it is Democrats who establish policy and control all the money that comes to the city. These municipalities have alliances with police unions that make it difficult to terminate the rare, rogue police officer and with teachers’ unions that oversee under performing schools that fail to properly instruct minority students and who resist efforts to establish charter schools.