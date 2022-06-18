Letter: Democrats exploit school shootings

Lloyd Omdahl (6/11) says we are the “most killing nation on the earth.” He’s probably right, but I suspect it isn’t killing per se that bothers our elder statesman, just the kind that can be exploited by his party to gain more power over citizens.

It isn’t even the killing of helpless innocents that disturbs him. Otherwise, he would be against the killing of babies in the womb.

Nor is it the body count. If we could somehow prevent all school shootings, we would save less than 100 per year, compared to the 900,000 lives we would save if we prevented all abortions in this country, or the 40,000 we would save if we stopped all the fentanyl coming through our porous border. I could go on. The point is that categories of killing with exponentially higher body counts don’t seem to get him exercised.

Not even all deaths from gun violence bother him. Otherwise, he would rail against the misgovernance in cities like Chicago (run by Democrats).

Yes, school shootings are horrific, and Omdahl is right to be bothered. However, if he were truly concerned about protecting children, he would do more than call for the banning of AR-15s. He would also address the egregious failures of the schools and law enforcement which allow the mass shootings to take place and contribute to the number of fatalities. For example, in the Parkland shooting, Broward County officers visited the shooter 39 times before the incident occurred and didn’t take legal steps to make sure this deranged individual couldn’t buy the rifle.

Omdahl says a lack of “common gun sense” is the cause of school shootings, which is silly. A serious analysis of the current cultural rot would expose the policies of his party as the underlying cause.

David Crane, Mott

