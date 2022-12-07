Letter: Demand public accountability

Representative Kevin McCarthy may become the new Speaker of the House of Representatives in January 2023.

He has made two statements on Twitter that I support. First. In the first day of the new Congress, he will read, out loud, every single word of the Constitution (11/25). Nothing was mentioned about understanding what they read.

Second. He will demand public accountability (11/25). As a retired program and policy evaluator, I agree that public accountability (at all levels) should be mandatory.

North Dakota’s newly reelected Congressman Kelly Armstrong will be working for McCarthy and, hopefully, all North Dakotans for the next two years.

In order to establish public accountability, we have to monitor what Armstrong promised to accomplish by the end of his new term. I reviewed some of his campaign promises (goals) he tweeted.

A few of his two-year goals include: rein in inflation (11/7) (Note: price of gas is done and inflation on decline); Support mental health legislation (10/27) (Note: Armstrong voted against bill to increase access to mental health care in schools); Improve access to telehealth services (10/27); Secure southern border (10/26); Support American energy products (10/26) (Note: Armstrong has business interests in the oil industry); Cut/reduce farm, ranch and energy federal rules and regulations (10/26); Stop the fentanyl crisis (10/21); Fix the broken supply chain (9/30); Curb reckless spending in DC (9/28); Modernize military’s nuclear and intelligence capabilities in North Dakota (9/24); Support law enforcement (19/18).

These campaign promises (goals) and many more are purposely vague but they are measurable. If something cannot be measured; it does not exist.

Let the baseline data collection and evaluation of these campaign promises/goals begin. Two years is a short time. Government needs to be held accountable by providing more accurate information to voters.

Henry Lebak, Bismarck