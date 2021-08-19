Letter: Demand action on southern border

When are the people in this country going to demand that our government do something about the debacle on our southern border? To my liberal friends, you are going to have to turn the channel if you want to find out what’s going on. If you want to continue hearing about five years of Trump bashing or the ongoing masking debate, keep watching what you are watching. But if you want to see what the reversing of the previous administration’s border policies are doing or that thousands of immigrants are pouring into this country without being vaccinated or tested and bused to the interior of the country in secrecy, your going have to, once again, turn the channel. You are being kept in the dark! And while you are there you will find out that crime in our cities is completely out of control. It’s getting scary.