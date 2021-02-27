Letter: Dem-NPL lawmakers fighting for North Dakota families

Nearly halfway through the 67th legislative session, Democratic-NPL lawmakers continue to fight for policies that support North Dakotans and their families. We have had many successes and a few missed opportunities so far this session, and we remain committed to strengthening communities and families, ensuring strong public services and building a vibrant and diverse economy.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on our economy, with many losing their jobs and some businesses closing their doors. Stores and restaurants found new ways to serve North Dakotans. Teachers, parents and students adapted to distance and hybrid learning. Health care workers are helping keep us healthy and safe.

To support front-line workers, Dem-NPL lawmakers proposed legislation to provide grants to these employees through future federal stimulus dollars, but the majority rejected the bill. We believe front-line workers who have worked through the pandemic deserve to be covered by workers comp if they contract COVID-19. As the majority party pushes to provide immunity to businesses, we work to protect the workers who are central to those businesses staying open.

Because good public services depend on public employees, Dem-NPL lawmakers are fighting for a strong compensation plan for state employees and we are working to increase funding for long-term care and K-12 schools.