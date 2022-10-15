Letter: Dem-NPL candidates support transparency

It’s one thing for a legislator to rent space to state government. After all, we don’t have or want a professional legislature. Those who serve need outside income.

What we need as citizens, taxpayers and voters is transparency in legislators’ dealings with the state. That’s what the majority on the Government Administration Committee voted against Aug. 24. They voted down a bipartisan bill to list property owners who have more than a 10% stake in property leased to the state.

After the debacle with the Attorney General’s cost overruns and unlawful destruction of state records, this was a very bad move. As important as this is, I haven’t seen much in the news about who voted for or against transparency. That’s important to know, too.

District 35 Democratic-NPL candidates are committed to transparency. Senator Potter voted for the bill, while Republican Representative Karls voted no. House candidates Don Morrison and Kris Mount would have voted yes. At the state level, Dem-NPL equals transparency. The current Republican majority equals cover-up.

Dennis Lyon, Bismarck