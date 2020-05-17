Letter: Delzer's leadership well tested, needed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It is alarming to many of us that a power group known as the Dakota Leadership PAC with roots in Fargo would buy $48,000 in television advertising and are likely to spend over $100,000 to defeat District 8 Rep. Jeff Delzer. Why is this massive amount of money being spent by a Fargo based group to disrupt the District 8 election?

Mike Jacobs of the Grand Forks Herald, one of the most respected journalists in the state, has written several articles about this onslaught against Jeff Delzer. Delzer is chairman of the House Appropriations Committee and has also served as Speaker of the House. You do not hold these positions unless you have the support and trust of your legislative colleagues from across the state.

In my thirty-two years as a state legislator from a rural district I have never seen such a campaign directed against an incumbent legislator by special interests from outside a district.

We are faced with fiscal challenges from the virus, the drop in oil prices, low farm prices, and the destruction of our coal industry. Delzer’s conservative and responsible leadership is well tested and will be greatly needed in the upcoming session.