Letter: Delzer's experience needed in Legislature

It is our privilege to write a letter of support for Rep. Jeff Delzer, a legislative colleague that we admire and respect.

Rep. Delzer is a budget genius. We know how complicated it can be to manage one's own finances. Imagine overseeing the state’s $4.8 billion general fund budget!

It is comforting for the GOP Caucus to have Delzer’s knowledge, experience and care working for all us. He has a steady hand in controlling spending during good times while balancing a budget and making difficult decisions during volatile times. COVID 19 has created great economic pain along with uncertainty and fear. Delzer's leadership for the next legislative session will be sorely needed.

Delzer’s success at state finances isn’t by accident. He is hardworking and dedicated. Daily, we see Jeff at his desk working early in the morning extending late into the night. He does this because he loves North Dakota. His purpose is unwavering; leave the state a better place that how he found it.

On a personal note, we have found Rep. Delzer to be gracious and approachable. During the 2019 session, there were many discussions surrounding budget and at times, passions flared. But Jeff was quick to listen and explain all circumstances involved in budgeting. It gave us great comfort.