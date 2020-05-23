Letter: Delzer will make the right decisions

Jeff Delzer is the right choice for Representing District 8 and for North Dakota. I have spent many years in the legislature and observed Jeff’s ethics and attitude when working with other people. I didn’t always agree with his votes but I respected the fact Jeff was open to discussion, listened to the opposition point of view and made thoughtful decisions based on long-term solutions and not what was politically popular.

I also recognized Jeff is one of the most conservative members of the legislature and in this time of budget shortfalls Jeff is the one person we can trust to try controlling overspending. Jeff Delzer has the institutional knowledge to make the right decisions for District 8 and North Dakota. Jeff also has no obligations to anyone for financing his reelection. I encourage you to vote for Jeff Delzer.