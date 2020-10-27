Letter: Delzer deserves to continue in House

Unfortunately, one of our District 8 candidates for House representative has died, leaving voters with a unique problem that has been compounded by the long delay in receiving instructions for how to handle the situation. Many voters have continued to mark their ballots and submit them, but no doubt many of them thought it was useless to vote for the deceased candidate. It is not!

It is too late to put a substitute candidate on the ballot, but the attorney general has issued an opinion that if voters wanted to vote for Andahl, they should continue to do so. If he wins, “a committee representing the party of the previous office-holder would fill the opening by appointment.”

Delzer is still the incumbent Republican legislator in District 8, and will be until the moment his successor is sworn in. Obviously, he can succeed himself!

Delzer has served this district and the state well in his years at the Legislature. As chairman of the House Appropriations Committee he is one of the most influential representatives in Bismarck, and one of the most steadfast conservative voices in opposition to the ever-expanding size and cost of state government.