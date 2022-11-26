 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Delighted by comics in Bismarck Tribune

Picking up where Judge Bob Wefald left off, we here at Red Oak House are delighted with the Tribune's comics, especially Baby Blues, Dennis the Menace, Zits, and ... the return of Doonesbury!

Lillian Crook, Bismarck

