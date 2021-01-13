Letter: Delegation tolerated Trump disinformation

For years, John Hoeven, Kevin Cramer and Kelly Armstrong have dismissed or supported the violent, divisive, cruel rhetoric spewed by our president. They have willingly allowed disinformation and outright lies by Trump and others to go unchecked. They even participated in a rally supporting the president’s rhetoric following his defeat in a legitimate election. I have seen confederate flags and even a flag bearing a swastika being displayed along with Trump banners from the back of vehicles in Bismarck. Yet until now, our leaders, who only seem capable of following, have said nothing. Those we have elected have decided to trade decency and democracy for love of a tyrant, and they are just as culpable as President Trump for the attack on our nation’s Capitol. All three should be ashamed of themselves and need to be held accountable when their respective elections come around.