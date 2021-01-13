 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Delegation tolerated Trump disinformation

Letter: Delegation tolerated Trump disinformation

{{featured_button_text}}

For years, John Hoeven, Kevin Cramer and Kelly Armstrong have dismissed or supported the violent, divisive, cruel rhetoric spewed by our president. They have willingly allowed disinformation and outright lies by Trump and others to go unchecked. They even participated in a rally supporting the president’s rhetoric following his defeat in a legitimate election. I have seen confederate flags and even a flag bearing a swastika being displayed along with Trump banners from the back of vehicles in Bismarck. Yet until now, our leaders, who only seem capable of following, have said nothing. Those we have elected have decided to trade decency and democracy for love of a tyrant, and they are just as culpable as President Trump for the attack on our nation’s Capitol. All three should be ashamed of themselves and need to be held accountable when their respective elections come around.

Ron Black Cloud, Bismarck

1
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News