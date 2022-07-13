Letter: Delegation should pay attention to history

At about the age of 10, my mom said to me, “Pay attention, this is history!” She was referring to Watergate and the eventual resignation of President Richard Nixon.

Since that time, I honor the memory of mom as I continue to pay attention. Many of you do, too, as you recall those who fought and sacrificed to overcome evil, such as those of the Greatest Generation.

We all agree protecting our fragile democracy is important. Keeping the electoral process secure while protecting voter’s rights is what our parents expect, it is their legacy. When bad actors like Nixon dishonored our system, we expected accountability.

For those who are paying attention, the betrayal of our legacy by the former president is on full display. Some people are showing honesty and bravery by testifying about the coup attempt and false claims of voter fraud. Others, such as the North Dakota congressional delegation are denying the truth. It dishonors them, it dishonors their oath, and it dishonors the generations that preceded us.

Sens. Cramer and Hoeven and Rep. Armstrong: Start paying attention.

Terri Hedman, Fargo