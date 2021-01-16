Letter: Delegation played role in Capitol riot

A policeman defending Kelly Armstrong in the nation's capital is dead. He was murdered by President Trump's thugs. The irony is Kelly Armstrong, along with John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer helped Trump incite this riot. The three representatives of North Dakota never refuted Trump's lies and conspiracy theories. They never stood against him the first time he could have been removed with impeachment. Instead they harvested his cult members to keep themselves in office. The real shame will fall on the people of North Dakota if they fail to hold Cramer, Hoeven, and Armstrong accountable for the role they played in this disaster.