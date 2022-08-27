Letter: Delegation failed on insulin costs

On Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, OUR president signed into law a climate change and health care bill. In part, this law extends subsidies to help people privately buying health insurance, provides for Medicare to negotiate its costs for pharmaceuticals, limits out-of-pocket prescription costs to $2,000 annually in 2025, beginning next year, beneficiaries would pay no more than $35 monthly for insulin, the costly diabetes drug.

Quoting our president “the American people won, the special interests lost. In this historic moment, Democrats sided with the American people, and EVERY Republican in the Congress sided with the special interests in this vote. Every single one.”

Per the 2020 Census, North Dakota has 779,094 residents. 591,111 are 18 years old or older – (constituents = Democrat, Republican, Independent). 8.7% (67,780) of North Dakotans are diabetic, an estimated monthly cost for insulin - $300 to $1,000 (variable).

Our elected congressional officials’ voting should be in alignment with the wishes of the majority of the constituents. Hoeven, Cramer, and Armstrong represent ALL of the ND people, not just the Republicans. They each voted NO on this bill – they each decided that at least 296,056 constituents (majority) did not want or need help with medical costs.

Irene Rankin, Bismarck