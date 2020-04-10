Letter: Defense Production Act can save lives

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As a 13- or 14-year-old I remember watching the film “Enemy at the Gates,” which is set at the battle of Stalingrad during WWII. In the opening scene, a bunch of Soviet conscripts arrive at the battlefield. Every other soldier is handed a rifle, or a stripper clip of ammunition and they are commanded, “when the one with the rifle is shot, the one with the ammo takes the rifle.” As a teenager, I remember thinking, “I am glad my country would never put its people in that situation.”

Unfortunately, right now, with our medical professionals having to work without face masks, face shields, or an adequate number of ventilators, we are no better than the Red Army sending half of its soldiers into battle with five rounds of ammunition and no rifle to use them with.

I realize that some companies are starting to produce medical items, but at this point, it needs to be centrally directed. The private sector made countless munitions during WWII, but the government instructed them to do so. The only thing the market is good at doing on its own is maximizing profit. Maximizing profit for the private sector does not entail things like having extra hospital beds and PPE, spare unused ventilators, or an interstate highway running through a state with less than a million people.