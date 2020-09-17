Letter: Defend right to life

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am writing in response to John Maddock's letter on Sept. 6. He suggests we should weigh our choice on voting for Trump. He also refers to Pope Francis saying "Racism is a grave sin equal to abortion." Donald Trump supports life and has said so a number of times. Biden tells us about the Irish nuns who educated him and then shamefully supports the killing of the babies in the womb. He should be following the Catholic Church's teaching on life from conception to natural death.

Life is our first fundamental right. If a child is aborted it will never own property, reproduce or know the love of its mother. If the right to life is not defended all the rest of our rights are illusions!

On Feb. 12, In South Bend, IN, good Christians gathered to bury 2,411 aborted babies who had no choice. They all died at the hands of an abortionist. Did that make headlines? No, not at all, except in the Christian and pro-life news.

Kanye West has finally realized abortion clinics are strategically placed in minority neighborhoods to draw the poor women. Would you call that racism? He is speaking out about it. Will his Hollywood friends listen?

Do study the candidates for presidency. To date (in America alone) we have aborted about 60 million innocent children. Mr. Biden how many more?

Virginia Dolajak, Bismarck

