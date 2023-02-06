The ever-popular musical, “The Music Man” has a song about libraries and would-be censors. “Pick a Little, Talk A Little” sums it up: “Pick a little, talk a little, pick a little, talk a little / Cheep cheep cheep, talk a lot, pick a little more / …Of course, I shouldn't tell you this but she advocates dirty books / Dirty books? / Chaucer! Rabelais! Balzac!”

Chaucer’s “Canterbury Tales” is considered a classic, and French novelists Rabelais and Balzac are considered classic writers.

To the singing women, the library’s classic book collection is full of bawdiness, ribaldry, and sexual content. Have they read them? No. Do they enjoy the occasional “salty story”? Perhaps. Do they enjoy romance novels, with their descriptions of romantic desire? Quite possibly.

I am in my public library as I write. It doesn’t have how-to sex manuals, videos of graphic sex acts, closeups of genitalia. It does have art books with some nudes, medical and anatomy and physiology books, some anthropological accounts of rituals that may involve body piercing and nudity. It has romance novels and other works describing lust or desire. The Bible also describes lust. Such books are in the adult collection, away from children’s books. Children do not get access to the adult book collection until age 18, when they can get an adult card.

Bills SB 2123 and HB 1205 seek to censor library materials and to charge library staff with offensive books with Class B misdemeanors. Criminalizing library staffers does not advance social purposes. Libraries do not house “dirty books,” but they do feature multiple views about humans and their relationships. Library policies already allow users to object to materials and are used.

These bills should not be passed. If passed, they should be vetoed by the governor.

Susan Dingle, Bismarck