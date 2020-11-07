Letter: Deer season safety is key

North Dakota Deer Gun season is here. It is time to go through the usual ethical violations North Dakota and non-resident hunters do while enjoying the North Dakota outdoors.

As a combat veteran, I think it’s important to remind my fellow citizens that if you have a deer gun tag, that rifle, on average, shoots a round that is capable of traveling between 2,000-3,000 feet per second. So it is imperative that one has their rifle sighted and that they know how it operates, and know that muzzle velocity drops over time. If one needs a better shot, shoot by sight and be sure that you’re in proper range to effectively kill that animal.

North Dakota offers many public hunting opportunities. Numerous hunting apps on your smartphone can properly navigate and help a hunter to know the difference between public or private land. Remember to read signs properly and if a landowner doesn’t want you down a private driveway, respect that. I’ve asked permission to hunt private land before, all it takes is being respectful and being thankful for the opportunity after the hunt.

Also, if you want that deer bad enough, get out and earn it. Get away from windshield time and get out and earn it. Nothing in life is free. Be prepared and have the proper equipment to drag or pack a deer out if it comes to that.