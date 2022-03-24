Letter: Deeply ashamed of US

As an American I am ashamed. Ashamed of an administration that will tell a murderous tyrant that if he wishes to murder his freedom-loving and democratic neighbor we will not oppose him militarily. If that was our administration’s plan, so be it, but for God’s sake don’t tell him that. I am ashamed that we stand by as a tyrant attacks and slaughters his peace-loving neighbor, destroys their cities and their infrastructure, and targets their civilians. The courageous Ukrainians, like Romanians and others have known life under the heel of the Russian jackboot and so they fight bravely. I am ashamed we are not at their sides. I am ashamed that our administration has not learned from history the folly of half-measures and a “peace in our time” approach to a tyrant’s aggression and conquest. Sadly, this is not unique. Mayors and governors in some states stood by while rioters destroyed others’ property and lives. Police officers stood by while a fellow officer committed murder. Many security staff stood by while rioters even ravaged our capitol. I am deeply ashamed. Shame on the USA.