A February 1990 Reader’s Digest wrote about greenhouse gases causing global warming and the ozone hole disappearing.

In 1993 Al Gore got a Nobel Prize and millions of dollars for his documentary “An Inconvenient Truth” about climate warming but now says it is climate crisis.

A 1997 Time For Kids magazine claimed pollution is giving our planet a fever and nations should cut carbon dioxide.

Prince Charles said in 1999 we had 96 months to save the world yet 18 years later he is king.

Our children are being taught CO2 is bad yet it is necessary for life. We exhale it when we breathe but activists blame fossil fuels and cows for their gas.

CO2 is colorless and odorless produced by breathing and burning carbon or organic compounds. It is naturally present in air and absorbed by plants. Why are we building a pipeline for something we can’t see, smell or feel?

In 2007 the Massachusetts Supreme Court decided that CO2 was a pollutant so the EPA could regulate it and greenhouse emissions. On July 11, 2008 EPA released its rulemaking notice in 18,094 pages that are costing jobs and millions of dollars. Obama campaigned on getting rid of CO2.

In 2009, England’s Prime Minister said the world was doomed if we didn’t control unchecked emissions. Later world agreements spent money to make more rules.

In 2020 AOC said we had 10 years to save our planet and environmentalists protest about it.

CO2 emissions mostly grew after 1950 so humans can’t be blamed for the previous two centuries. Volcano eruptions and forest fires pollute the air so it is not just cars, cows and people.

Many scientists now agree that CO2 never was a dangerous pollutant.

The answer seems to be to stop breathing — liberals go first.

Marlene Kouba, Regent