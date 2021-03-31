Letter: Daylight saving bill harmful to workers

Dumber than a box of rocks. I'm supposed to work in the dark extra hours in the morning using pickup lights, truck lights, generators, light plants, headlamps, flash light, or whatever, so this Republican lady Judy Lee doesn't have to go to bed when it's dark out. Makes sense to me. I'm going to deliver some boxes and rocks to the Capitol. Then I will fill the boxes with rocks. Now when you finally get to work look at these boxes and tell yourself you will be smarter than that box of rocks. Then when you leave you ask yourself was I smarter than that box of rocks today. Because right now the rocks are ahead. Please go somewhere else with your stupidity before you get my kids or grandkids and kill North Dakota's working class.