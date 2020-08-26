Letter: Data is power

I am not sure how many times I have picked up and reread the Opinion page of the Sunday, Aug. 16 Bismarck Tribune. The Tribune editorial, “North Dakotans deserve answers on virus questions” really disturbs me.
According to The Bismarck Tribune, “The North Dakota Department of Health is declining to answer some basic questions related to the coronavirus pandemic, citing a state law that gives the department a broad ability to withhold information.” According to North Dakota Newspaper Association attorney Jack McDonald, journalists in Fargo and Grand Forks have also been unsuccessful in getting their information requests. I am also aware of at least one private citizen’s request for information being denied and one legislator indicating that the response time is extremely slow.
These requests were asking for aggregate data (i.e., total by county, age group, sex) not identifiable data (i.e., person’s name, address, or if a particular count is so small as to possible identify the individual). The Health Department spokeswoman said that state law does not allow disclosure of information contained in disease control records.
I spent more than 30 of my public service years working as a statistician, research analyst and program evaluator for the Department of Health and the Department of Human Services’ Research and Statistics Unit. I served on the Department of Human Services’ first IRB following passage of HIPAA.
Part of our mission was to provide accurate, reliable, and useful data and analysis to the general population, to the media outlets, to state legislators and to the federal government. Information and data are vital in the planning of new services, the re-distribution of existing services, and where appropriate, the elimination of services. We worked with requestors to make sure they got what they wanted. Sharing data helps us all.
Henry Lebak, Bismarck
