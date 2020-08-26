Letter: Data is power

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am not sure how many times I have picked up and reread the Opinion page of the Sunday, Aug. 16 Bismarck Tribune. The Tribune editorial, “North Dakotans deserve answers on virus questions” really disturbs me.

According to The Bismarck Tribune, “The North Dakota Department of Health is declining to answer some basic questions related to the coronavirus pandemic, citing a state law that gives the department a broad ability to withhold information.” According to North Dakota Newspaper Association attorney Jack McDonald, journalists in Fargo and Grand Forks have also been unsuccessful in getting their information requests. I am also aware of at least one private citizen’s request for information being denied and one legislator indicating that the response time is extremely slow.

These requests were asking for aggregate data (i.e., total by county, age group, sex) not identifiable data (i.e., person’s name, address, or if a particular count is so small as to possible identify the individual). The Health Department spokeswoman said that state law does not allow disclosure of information contained in disease control records.