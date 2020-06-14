Letter: Dark money in North Dakota

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Wealthy special interests spend millions to persuade you to vote their way. If you respect them and believe their way is also good for you, their persuasion will work. If not, they’ve wasted their money on you. But many donors, including corporations, prefer to be anonymous for business, political or other reasons. That’s called dark money. Fortunately, North Dakota law supports our right to know and requires reporting almost all campaign funding sources. Almost.

Case in point: Governor Burgum gave nearly $2 million to his Dakota Leadership PAC, using it on campaign ads for selected Republicans who are running against other Republicans. This is not dark money; it shows how transparency helps democracy work. Transparency allows us to have a public discussion about his goals, the impact of large political donations, and his unusual spending plan. With transparency we can raise issues, debate them and make better decisions.