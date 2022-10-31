Letter: Dark money impacts unsuspecting voters

The people of North Dakota need information to choose candidates for office, vote on ballot measures, and ensure that their representatives are accountable. This transparency must be sufficient to enable the people to make informed decisions and give proper weight to different speakers and messages. The people therefore have the right to know in a timely manner the source, quantity, timing, and nature of resources used to influence any statewide election, election for the legislative assembly, statewide ballot-issue election, and state government action. This right is essential to the rights of free speech, assembly, and petition guaranteed by the First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States and shall be construed broadly.

-- N.D. Constitution, Article XIV, Section 1.1, enacted by voters in 2018

Suppose you have not decided who to vote for. You get giant postcards and ads that accuse Candidate Avery of terrible things. You see no positive ads about Avery and no negative ads about Candidate Blair. Obviously, Blair has much more money for the campaign. Is that a good thing?

The postcards against Avery come from North Dakotans for Truth and Freedom. You like truth and freedom. You vote for Candidate Blair.

That makes you a victim of corruption. You voted against your own interests. You see, NDTF is funded by wealthy, power-hungry special interests that buy candidates who support their political interests, not yours. Candidate Avery agrees with you, not them. Everything in the postcards is a lie or distortion.

This con game has been legal since 2010. Billions of dollars in “dark money” influence unsuspecting voters. All we can do about it is require public disclosure of individual donors. We require names of donors to candidate campaigns, and in 2018 North Dakota voters approved expanding that requirement to donors who influence elections outside of official candidate or initiative campaigns. Measure 1, now the Constitution’s Ethics Amendment, requires disclosing the true and original sources of funds for independent spending to influence North Dakota elections or government action.

But the Legislature created a gigantic loophole in 2019 and refused to correct it in 2021. Today, five organizations are influencing the 2022 election without reporting their donors. One has spent over $500,000, another nearly $180,000.

Ask yourself: who has that much money to spend, and that much benefit to gain, from influencing your vote in their favor?

Tell your legislative candidates to honor their oath to uphold the Constitution, remove the loophole in ND Century Code 54-66-02, and direct the secretary of state to update the reporting system. Don’t be a victim. If you don’t see evidence, don’t believe it. If you can’t tell who paid for it, ignore it.

Ellen Chaffee, Bismarck