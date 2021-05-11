Letter: DAPL should build above-river crossing

North Dakotans brace themselves for Judge Boasberg’s decision on the illegal DAPL pipeline. I fear for loss of jobs of our newest citizens who work in the oil industry as did I in Wyoming, Louisiana. I fear for the Standing Rock Sioux who endured revived Talk Radio hostility and attack. There are two ingredients to a practical and respectful compromise.

2. Kelcy Warren’s DAPL, North Dakota and the Three Affiliated Tribes should compensate the Sovereign Sioux Nation for the trespass. Let that number be established by an arbitration panel. And pay a transit fee determined by Intergovernmental and Host Government Agreements on oil and gas transit pipelines. In 2010 the International Oil Industry developed the Energy Charter Model Agreements on Cross-border Pipelines.

It was predictable that the U.S. Congress would dishonor its Fifth Amendment obligation to pay for the taking of ancestral lands of the Great Sioux Nations. The DAPL burdens lands recognized as belonging to the Sioux by the 1968 Ft. Laramie Treaty. The treaty was dishonored in retribution for their defeat of Custer’s attack on July 4, 1876, the 100th birthday of our nation. The lands we know as Morton and Emmons County were taken from the Sioux without compensation in violation of the 5th and 14th Amendments to the U.S. Constitution. It was also predictable that the Army Corps would breach its Indian Trust Duties. North Dakota whites preferred the crossing be down river. Sierra Club, Brother Warren, Chairman, Governor and Dakotans, this treaty requires humility not typical of U.S. Army Generals.