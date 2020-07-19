Letter: DAPL decision sends wrong message to business developers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Greater North Dakota Chamber stands with industry leaders and elected officials across our country speaking against the decision made by U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg. His ruling to stop and drain the Dakota Access Pipeline in order for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to complete an environmental impact statement creates burdens for our businesses and disruptions during a time when investment, infrastructure development and certainty in processes are needed the most.

The oil and gas sector contributes significantly to the state’s gross domestic product with tax revenues and royalties as well as jobs and livelihoods for citizens. A loss in production would not only harm companies and individuals but ripple impacts into the service industries who support and benefit from the presence of oil in the state. Right now, given the current condition of our economy and the nation’s, we don’t want anyone put in positions to fail where they may have otherwise survived.