Letter: Dakota Home Care honored to serve

Dakota Home Care, Mandan, is a North Dakota State licensed home health agency and we welcome this opportunity to reassure our community as well as share our responsibility and commitment to our clients, families and caregivers during this uncertain time.
We understand that during this time, family interaction and communication is limited. We take our jobs of being eyes and ears for our clients very seriously, especially in this time of separation. We are privileged to be there for those when no one else may have the opportunity to visit or check in. To stay connected, over the past several weeks we have had countless conversations with caregivers, families and leaders in our medical community -- both locally and nationally.
We are so appreciative of the dedication and the diligence of the healthcare providers in our community and we are happy to partner with you! We are proud to be part of a medical community that is committed to excellent care and goes the extra mile to provide it.
Our agency has implemented a full range of COVID-19 policies and procedures which have been guided by recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organization, and the North Dakota Department of Health. We are continually updating these policies and procedures to follow current recommendations and communicating them to clients, families and caregivers on a regular basis.
Many of our clients are especially at risk, given they are older adults or have underlying health issues. We are vigilant about our need to help protect these individuals from illness be it the flu, COVID-19 or any other communicable disease. These measures are not new to us as we seek to minimize risk regularly for our clients, regardless of an outbreak such as this new coronavirus.
Providing safety and education as well as continued expert care are of utmost importance to us, our clients and their families. Be assured that we are taking every precaution to provide those to our clients as well as safety, education, support and reassurance to our valued caregivers.
Lastly, we are privileged and proud to serve our community with integrity, excellence and commitment to purpose and we will continue to do so no matter the circumstances. We stand with the rest of North Dakota to remain “North Dakota Proud." Thank you for the honor to serve.
Beverly Unrath is CEO of Dakota Home Care in Mandan.
