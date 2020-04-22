Letter: Dakota Home Care honored to serve

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dakota Home Care, Mandan, is a North Dakota State licensed home health agency and we welcome this opportunity to reassure our community as well as share our responsibility and commitment to our clients, families and caregivers during this uncertain time.

We understand that during this time, family interaction and communication is limited. We take our jobs of being eyes and ears for our clients very seriously, especially in this time of separation. We are privileged to be there for those when no one else may have the opportunity to visit or check in. To stay connected, over the past several weeks we have had countless conversations with caregivers, families and leaders in our medical community -- both locally and nationally.

We are so appreciative of the dedication and the diligence of the healthcare providers in our community and we are happy to partner with you! We are proud to be part of a medical community that is committed to excellent care and goes the extra mile to provide it.