Letter: Cutting CO2 emissions not important goal

Gary Adkisson is tired of “naysayers and defeatists” who are skeptical about the Green New Deal. I am tired of pundits who mindlessly embrace destructive public policies.

The Biden administration wants to cut U.S. CO2 emissions by 50% by 2030. What ought to be true before we as a nation attempt this?

First, it must be true that human CO2 emissions are causing dangerous global warming. To reach such a conclusion all of the following must be true: (1) The earth is getting warmer. (2) This warming is mostly caused by rising CO2 levels. (3) The burning of fossil fuels is the primary cause of rising CO2. (4) This warming will be dangerous.

What else? (5) Cutting our emissions will significantly reduce global warming. (6) We have reasonably identified the costs of cutting CO2 emissions, including the loss of the benefits of a warmer climate. (7) The benefits of cutting CO2 emissions will outweigh the costs. (8) Global warming should be given priority over other world problems (e.g. poverty and hunger).

Each element ought to be found true by some reasonable standard -- say, by a preponderance (51%) of the evidence -- before it is rational to pursue this goal. However, none of these elements, except perhaps number 1, are supported by a preponderance of the scientific evidence.