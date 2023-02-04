Cuts to spending rarely on agenda

Shortly after Christmas, Congress passed the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill. Now that legislative body must address our country’s debt limit. House Speaker McCarthy said. “Let’s sit down ….protect Medicare and Social Security for the future generations.” He plans to negotiate a balanced budget with the Democrats to “get our house in order and make America stronger.” The White House response is, “There’s going to be no negotiation. This is something that must be done.” The administration wants the debt limit raised in bi-partisan fashion without conditions.

Seems cutting spending is rarely on anyone’s agenda. One trillion dollars is a one, followed by twelve zeros. It is a million, million dollars. However, the 4,115-page Omnibus bill is a $1.7 trillion monstrosity that funds the government only through Sept. 30. With nine months remaining in fiscal year 2023, the government will spend $6 billion per day, $250 million per hour, and $4 million per minute.

Just 24 hours were allotted between presentation of the Omnibus bill and a call for a vote, so not a single congressman had the opportunity to read it. Of course, this new spending follows the CARES Act from 2021 which was a $2.4 trillion stimulus package for relief to corporations, small businesses, individuals, and state and local governments as a response to the COVID crisis. This wild spending is why the national debt has ballooned from $10 trillion in 2008 to $31.4 trillion today.

Democrats are elected to spend money and give voice to the wackiest ideas of their leftist constituency (e.g., ban gas ovens, ban sale of gasoline vehicles, abolish ICE, etc.) and, when elected, Republicans simply go along with the spending. They may create “great theater” as opponents of those wacky Democrat ideas, but they rarely accomplish anything. We’ll see if something changes this year.

Don Nordquist, Bismarck

ND should consider raising minimum wage

While the Legislature is considering bills to increase pay for judges who make 6 figures already they might also want to consider a bill to raise the state’s minimum wage from $7.25.

Brandon Siebenaler, Mandan