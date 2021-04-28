Letter: Cut to home, community-based care will be devastating

Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) is a term used by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to describe the type of care that should be provided to people with “functional limitations and who need assistance with everyday activities.” As the term implies, these are person-centered services generally provided in the home and community. The goal is for people to remain in their homes in the community, rather than moving to a facility or institution for care.

The Department of Human Services budget, as outlined in House Bill 1012 and with an amendment, proposes to cut $6.9 million in residential service rates. This will be devastating to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities as HCBS is already underfunded in North Dakota, and there is an ongoing struggle to retain sufficient staff. The reductions that have been proposed in the conference committee are unacceptable.