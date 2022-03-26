Letter: Current events reveal a lesson

Today's events make some realities a necessary lesson.

Being a brutal dictator won't make you a bigger man. No matter how many people you manage to get killed, you will always be the same small man you are. No matter how much land you “conquer,” you will always be the man who was conquered by his own insecure doubts about his image. You might say that you will be in the history books. I will respond that I will gladly give up the history books for a chance to get into heaven. The history books will disintegrate over time; heaven won't.

Any person can kill. Wise people try to save because nobody likes a threat. Simply put, do you want to have people try to save you from drowning or would you like the crowd to set up chairs to sit in while they watch you drown? The other nasty people won't help you because, just like you, they are in this for themselves.

No matter what power you hold over people, you will only truly be successful when that power is used to help them. I can say that with certainty because the most respected man in history died on a cross so I could learn how to live in peace with myself and others. To those who say we have to save ourselves, I would remind you that every life on earth will die. Christ didn't save himself from that death and neither did his Father. The real question is who dies with integrity. “Peace be with you,” is so much more than a greeting. It is a reminder that only when we live in peace can we ever know real happiness. Think of how much we could save if we only learned to, “Love our neighbors.”

Eric Thompson, Bismarck

