Letter: Curious about hospital sanitation procedures

Last week I took my wife to see her doctor at one of the major hospitals in Bismarck. The valet offered to get my wife a wheelchair which she accepted. The wheelchair she received had what was termed bull horns (as they were called at Mayo Clinic). After going through the screening process which included taking of temperature we were granted access only to find that her appointment was across the street. After the appointment I took my wife to the car and I returned the wheelchair to a valet who promptly folded it and put it with the rest. Now for a place that takes sanitation so serious especially since the coronavirus is rampant I would think they would want to at least wipe down the chairs between uses, to me that would make sense. I am also curious if they dispose of their gloves between parking of the vehicles or if they wear the same ones.