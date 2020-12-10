Letter: Cure should not be worse than disease

As an antidote to the usual COVID fear-mongering, check out a recent speech by Jay Bhattacharya, MD PHD at Hillsdale College. First, the World Health Organization said back in early March that 3% (3 out of 100) of people who get COVID die from it. We now know the fatality rate is only around 0.2% (2 out of 1,000). The reason for the difference is that in March only a small fraction of infected people got sick and required hospitalization, so the vast majority who showed few or no symptoms were not included in identified cases. This resulted in a highly misleading fatality rate which in turn drove public policy (and still does). Second, we now know that COVID is not equally dangerous for everybody. The fatality rate for children is low, while it is much higher for people 70 and over. In fact, the seasonal flu will kill more children than will COVID by a factor of 2 or 3. Third, lockdowns were not necessary and themselves were deadly. Dr. Bhattacharya cites the deadly effects of lockdowns on health. The UN estimates that 130 million will suffer starvation this year as a result of the resulting economic damage. Also cited are the social and mental health impacts and the disruption to normal health care such children’s vaccinations and delayed and forgone treatment. Finally, where do we go from here? Dr. Bhattacharya and his colleagues favor an approach called Focused Protection. In short, adopt measures to protect the vulnerable, but let the non-vulnerable resume life as normal, with simple common sense hygiene measures. For the details see the Great Barrington Declaration online. The cure should not be worse than the disease.