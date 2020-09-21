 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Culture of death, violence in the US

Letter: Culture of death, violence in the US

{{featured_button_text}}

What is the value of one life? Beyond the horizon. I agree with Tillie Fisher in her letter on Sept. 9. 

We live in a post-Christian era. The culture of death continues. It should be of no surprise to see that violence begets violence. 

Medical science today proves beyond a shadow of doubt that an unborn baby is a person; a human being.

We destroy these innocent people. It only follows then that violence continues no matter the age or environment. 

How can God bless a nation that destroys so very many innocent unborn children? 

Pray for peace.

Evelyn Jacob, Mandan

0
0
0
0
1

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News