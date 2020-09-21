Letter: Culture of death, violence in the US

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What is the value of one life? Beyond the horizon. I agree with Tillie Fisher in her letter on Sept. 9.

We live in a post-Christian era. The culture of death continues. It should be of no surprise to see that violence begets violence.

Medical science today proves beyond a shadow of doubt that an unborn baby is a person; a human being.

We destroy these innocent people. It only follows then that violence continues no matter the age or environment.

How can God bless a nation that destroys so very many innocent unborn children?

Pray for peace.

Evelyn Jacob, Mandan

