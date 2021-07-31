Letter: Critical race theory isn't what you think it is

A few minutes after that tweet, Rufo tweeted this, “The goal is to have the public read something negative in the newspaper and immediately think ‘critical race theory.’ We have decodified the term and will recodify it to annex the entire range of cultural constructions that are unpopular with Americans.”

This nonsense only works if we are fooled by hucksters more interested in dividing us than uniting us. At ND United, we believe that teachers should teach the truth, nothing more and nothing less. Like most Americans, I believe that America is exceptional. This country has time and again proven itself so. And I also believe that part of what makes this nation exceptional is our ability to learn from our past. Our objective of forming a more perfect union impels us to do so.

Know this: critical race theory is not present in North Dakota’s public schools. Our outstanding professional educators teach to standards designed by North Dakota teachers for North Dakota students and approved by locally elected school boards. If anyone wants to know what is being taught in our public school classrooms, they need only to talk to their school board members, school administrators, or most importantly, our kids’ teachers.

In the end, this is not a “right versus left” issue. It is a “right versus wrong” issue. It is wrong to impugn the integrity of North Dakota’s teachers, administrators and school boards by saying that they are teaching kids to hate America.

Nick Archuleta is the president of North Dakota United, the union representing 11,500 public educators and employees across our state.

