After a misguided attempt by the current AG to place the ND Crime Laboratory under the NDBCI, there seems to be a good deal of angst in the ND Legislature regarding the lab’s future. Placing the lab under BCI was a terrible idea to begin with, but the Legislature bears a good deal of responsibility for the situation the lab is in today. Back in 2017 the crime lab was in a pretty good position providing most of the services the state needed including analysis of latent fingerprints and firearms with a relatively small number of backlogged cases. But in that budget cycle the Legislature approved the addition of 6 positions in the Bureau of Criminal Investigation thereby eliminating 5 positions in the crime lab, effectively ending the lab’s analysis of latent fingerprints and firearms evidence. That decision began the exit of experienced analysts who no longer had any faith in the AG administration’s commitment to service to the citizens of the state. The lab is in a tough spot now and the current AG needs to make a commitment to staff to let them do their work without any undue outside influence.