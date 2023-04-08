If a male person determines he wants to be identified as a "woman" why would that give this person the right to compete in an athletic activity that he would not participate in without this designation?

In my opinion biological differences between transgender women provide unfair advantages in sport.

The other side suggests that trans women belong in women's sport without conditions.

My solution is to create a whole new class in sports for transgender athletes and let them fight it out.

Please realize transgender people only make up an estimated 1% of the population.

Trans athletes are only a tiny fraction of that but we do need to spend time to do what is fair for everyone.

Ward Knutson, Bismarck