Letter: Cramer should seek diversity with forums

Senator Cramer started what he calls a "Bully Pulpit Speaker Series." At first blush it looks like a good idea. Hosting influential leaders in North Dakota to bring attention to the issues that regular North Dakotans care about. He said we would hear from a diverse array of leaders. But Senator Cramer has only spoken to the leaders of major financial Institutions. The CEOs of Goldman Sachs and Bank of America. Senator Cramer has not used this series to benefit the hardworking people of this state or it's industries. He has instead used it as the platform to beg for funds from some of the world's biggest banks to be used for Carbon Capture and Sequestration of carbon dioxide. The responses from Senator Cramer's guests indicate that funding for these projects is not looking so good. Neither CEO endorsed funding North Dakota's CCS projects. The CEO of Goldman Sachs bluntly told Senator Cramer, "you know the reality that I think that we all have to accept. The institutional capital world is done with coal." At the most recent Bully Pulpit Series, North Dakota Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford pleaded with the Bank of America CEO to help fund CCS projects: "We are a venture capital desert, we are a private equity desert," he said.