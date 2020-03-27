Letter: Cramer's use of word is hurtful, demeaning

The Arc of North Dakota is calling out Senator Cramer for using the R-word in a tweet Tuesday night. The use of the R-word is hurtful and demeaning to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) and used to bully adults and children with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Also, being hurtful to family and friends. Sen Cramers's use of the R-word perpetuates the negative stigma about people with disabilities. The history of living with a disability in the United States has largely been one of discrimination, segregation, and exclusion from education, work, housing, and even from routine daily activities.

Fortunately, today people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) have the same basic legal, civil, and human rights as other citizens. The U.S. Constitution, federal laws, and federal court decisions have established these rights. However, despite the tremendous advances, limitations of laws and regulations, poor enforcement of the laws, limited funding of programs, disregard for binding legal precedent, and societal prejudices keep many people with disabilities from being fully included in our society. There is still a lot of work to do in order to make true community integration and recognition of civil rights a reality for ALL, including those with the most significant disabilities.

