Letter: Cramer's tweet childish, apology elementary

Last night Senator Kevin Cramer tweeted that Nancy Pelosi was “retarded.” His claim -- that he meant to type “ridiculous,” but it autocorrected to the previous slur -- is childish. And his apology was even more elementary.

Initially, I was inclined to believe that it was possible. But all of the letters for his chosen slur are on the left side of the keyboard. The letters for “ridiculous” are on both sides. He got that word because he meant to type it. His constituents have common sense -- they know a lie when they see one.

Some may think that it’s still OK to say the word “retarded.” However, my fourth-grade brother confirmed that it’s not. He said he’d get in trouble for using it at school and that it’s not appropriate. He’s 10. Senator Cramer is 59. If a child that young knows it’s not appropriate, so should he.

Senator Cramer’s questionable vocabulary was picked up quickly by the AP wire, meaning that national newsrooms from ABC to The New York Times printed it. What does his behavior suggest to the nation about us North Dakotans? If our Senators are supposed to be the best of our state, what does that say about you and me?