Letter: Cowardly to silence child with dream

When the Taliban sent men to kill a little girl because she has a dream to live a better life, all I could think of was, "How a cowardly does a full grown man have to be to try to silence a child with a dream?”
Now I have to face the fact that the same type of mentality exists in my own country. Greta Thunberg simply wants to assure she has a pleasant and healthy world to live out her life in. Malala Yousafzai wanted to assure she could be the best person she could be. When grown people feel threatened by children’s dreams that aren’t even a threat to their survival; that society has bottomed out.
When a person must be silenced because they desire a better life, the silencers might as well admit they can’t successfully debate the issue with the person they wish to silence. What kind of grown-up can’t argue with a child? The answer is one with a flawed argument.
Please don’t say that you are just against the artist because none of the vandalism or harassment occurred before Thunberg’s picture was proposed.
If this country is going to be a country where a person can’t voice an opinion without threat of violence or other penalty, then we have stopped being a democracy. The thought that something is true because I believe it is is exactly what Hitler used to convince his countrymen that they could destroy Judaism. He also convinced them they could destroy whoever stood in his way and he destroyed much of their country and all of their respect in the world and from the world in the process.
Eric Thompson, Bismarck