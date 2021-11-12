Letter: COVID vaccines effective and free

I have recently noted with interest that certain party affiliates have voted down Covid vaccine mandates. Which was expected, given the current party regime in North Dakota. However, the same people are clamoring for a substitute drug, Ivermectin, the proclaimed salvation for the unvaccinated! So be it.

Here's a thought, if this drug is as good as they say, why not get big Pharma involved and jack the prescription prices out of this world like what we pay for my wife's MS medications which have been subject to many years of research and development which all those that suffer from these life long afflictions pay for forever.

Covid vaccinations are effective and FREE. Those that opt for Ivermectin should pay dearly, which some may with their lives. Good to have freedom of choice, though.

Jack Lindvig, Bismarck

