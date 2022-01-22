Letter: COVID tests are not actually free

I keep hearing the term FREE thrown around in a misleading disinformation way. Someone is always paying the bill for anything termed free.
Money handed out by the government is not free money it is, money taken from tax payers' paychecks and, redistributed by those we elect. The Covid-19 'vaccine' shots are not free, the companies that developed them did not do it out of the kindness of their collective hearts, we paid for them. I hear now about 400 million 'free' masks available to order. Which by the way is enough for each American to get one mask, is it safe and healthy to wear one mask from now until this pandemic end? No I believe they are to be used and thrown away when you remove them. Are the companies making them and giving them out? No. Is the government getting them for free and the USPS not charging anyone for shipping? I highly doubt it.
There is a lot of squabble about misinformation on social media yet people and entities are allowed to lie and say the government handouts are free. The only thing free about any of these handouts is the votes these items buy our politicians, but then again we are paying for the votes they are buying, right? The only thing the government can give to anyone is something they have taken from someone else.
Dale Wilson, Beulah