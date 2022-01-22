Letter: COVID tests are not actually free

Money handed out by the government is not free money it is, money taken from tax payers' paychecks and, redistributed by those we elect. The Covid-19 'vaccine' shots are not free, the companies that developed them did not do it out of the kindness of their collective hearts, we paid for them. I hear now about 400 million 'free' masks available to order. Which by the way is enough for each American to get one mask, is it safe and healthy to wear one mask from now until this pandemic end? No I believe they are to be used and thrown away when you remove them. Are the companies making them and giving them out? No. Is the government getting them for free and the USPS not charging anyone for shipping? I highly doubt it.