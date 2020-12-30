Letter: COVID relief bill was a disgrace

I never thought in my lifetime I would agree with President Trump. However, when Trump said the Coronavirus relief bill was a disgrace he was absolutely correct. The bill will give the rich 200 billion in goodies such as special tax breaks. In North Dakota we have our own disgrace. Three men who totally lack the political courage to speak out about any outrage. The voters of North Dakota have sent three puppets to Washington. The wealthy pull their strings and provide their voices. Back in North Dakota people lack health care, decent housing, and the infrastructure falls apart. No problem the rich get richer. Robert Reich calculated that the billionaires could give every American $3,000 and still have more money than when the pandemic started. Kevin Cramer, John Hoeven, and Kelly Armstrong don’t have the morality or courage to propose the rich pay their share of taxes. Instead they promote the idea that Trump should still be president after the people elected Biden. Disgrace is a word that applies to every Republican and the people who vote for them.